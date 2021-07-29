may delivered a positive earnings surprise ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Earnings results for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

ASGN last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. ASGN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. ASGN will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721085”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ASGN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for ASGN is $122.00 and the low price target for ASGN is $80.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ASGN does not currently pay a dividend. ASGN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, ASGN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of ASGN is held by insiders. 95.04% of the stock of ASGN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ASGN are expected to grow by 10.67% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $5.29 per share. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 25.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of ASGN is 25.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. ASGN has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ASGN has a P/B Ratio of 3.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

