Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Earnings results for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Astrazeneca PLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

AstraZeneca last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. AstraZeneca has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. AstraZeneca has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. AstraZeneca will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 6:45 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 109.47%. The high price target for AZN is $175.00 and the low price target for AZN is $63.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AstraZeneca has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.00, AstraZeneca has a forecasted upside of 109.5% from its current price of $56.81. AstraZeneca has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AstraZeneca does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of AstraZeneca is 92.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, AstraZeneca will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.87% next year. This indicates that AstraZeneca will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

In the past three months, AstraZeneca insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 15.63% of the stock of AstraZeneca is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN



Earnings for AstraZeneca are expected to grow by 31.40% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of AstraZeneca is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. AstraZeneca has a PEG Ratio of 1.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AstraZeneca has a P/B Ratio of 9.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

