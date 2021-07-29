Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Earnings results for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Avantor last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.2. Avantor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avantor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.73%. The high price target for AVTR is $40.00 and the low price target for AVTR is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Avantor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.33, Avantor has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $37.48. Avantor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor does not currently pay a dividend. Avantor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

In the past three months, Avantor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,241,820.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Avantor is held by insiders. 92.68% of the stock of Avantor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR



Earnings for Avantor are expected to grow by 11.02% in the coming year, from $1.27 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 129.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Avantor is 129.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Avantor has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avantor has a P/B Ratio of 13.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

