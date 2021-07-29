Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Earnings results for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Axos Financial last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Axos Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Axos Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13721053”.

Analyst Opinion on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axos Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.57%. The high price target for AX is $58.00 and the low price target for AX is $26.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axos Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.17, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Axos Financial has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $47.75. Axos Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Axos Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

In the past three months, Axos Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $231,300.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by insiders. 74.45% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX



Earnings for Axos Financial are expected to decrease by -2.76% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 13.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 13.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Axos Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here