Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Earnings results for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

In the past three months, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA



Earnings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria are expected to grow by 22.81% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

