Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Earnings results for Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco Sa is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Banco Bradesco last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $5.52 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Bradesco.

Dividend Strength: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 20.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Banco Bradesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

In the past three months, Banco Bradesco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO



The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 12.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Banco Bradesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here