Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Earnings results for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Banco Santander-Chile last issued its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm earned $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Banco Santander-Chile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Banco Santander-Chile will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.29%. The high price target for BSAC is $27.00 and the low price target for BSAC is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banco Santander-Chile has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Banco Santander-Chile has a forecasted upside of 41.3% from its current price of $19.11. Banco Santander-Chile has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Banco Santander-Chile has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 44.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander-Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander-Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

In the past three months, Banco Santander-Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.65% of the stock of Banco Santander-Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings for Banco Santander-Chile are expected to grow by 7.25% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 12.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 12.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Banco Santander-Chile has a P/B Ratio of 1.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

