, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Earnings results for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015639”.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.15%. The high price target for BSMX is $8.10 and the low price target for BSMX is $6.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.30, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a forecasted upside of 24.1% from its current price of $5.88. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.66% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

In the past three months, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.67% of the stock of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX



Earnings for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México are expected to grow by 11.27% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here