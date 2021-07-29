Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

Bio-Rad Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business earned $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $10.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Bio-Rad Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $700.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.85%. The high price target for BIO is $750.00 and the low price target for BIO is $650.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 27.67% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.07% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to decrease by -2.65% in the coming year, from $12.07 to $11.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

