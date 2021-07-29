Will stock surge before Earnings results? Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6099999999999999.

Bio-Rad Laboratories last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.38% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.04% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B



The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here