Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Earnings results for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Brunswick last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Brunswick has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Brunswick will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721297”.

Analyst Opinion on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brunswick in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.85%. The high price target for BC is $135.00 and the low price target for BC is $105.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brunswick has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.69, Brunswick has a forecasted upside of 22.8% from its current price of $97.43. Brunswick has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick pays a meaningful dividend of 1.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brunswick has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brunswick is 26.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brunswick will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.56% next year. This indicates that Brunswick will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

In the past three months, Brunswick insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Brunswick is held by insiders. 92.46% of the stock of Brunswick is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brunswick (NYSE:BC



Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 13.14% in the coming year, from $7.61 to $8.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Brunswick is 16.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. Brunswick has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here