Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Earnings results for Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Cactus last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82 million. Cactus has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.7. Cactus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Cactus will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cactus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.33%. The high price target for WHD is $43.00 and the low price target for WHD is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cactus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.20, Cactus has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $36.85. Cactus has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cactus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cactus is 49.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cactus will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.09% next year. This indicates that Cactus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

In the past three months, Cactus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,894,250.00 in company stock. 21.28% of the stock of Cactus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 73.14% of the stock of Cactus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cactus are expected to grow by 86.49% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 73.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Cactus is 73.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.83. Cactus has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

