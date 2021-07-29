Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Earnings results for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Camden Property Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.92. Camden Property Trust has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.4. Camden Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Camden Property Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157801”.

Analyst Opinion on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.85, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.85%. The high price target for CPT is $160.00 and the low price target for CPT is $108.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camden Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.85, Camden Property Trust has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $146.08. Camden Property Trust has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden Property Trust is 67.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.58% next year. This indicates that Camden Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

In the past three months, Camden Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,047,941.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by insiders. 93.11% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT



Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $5.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 130.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 130.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Camden Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 6.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Camden Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

