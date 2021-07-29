Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Earnings results for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Cameco last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business earned $290 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Its revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year. Cameco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Cameco will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 604-638-9010 with passcode “7329”.

Analyst Opinion on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cameco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.46%. The high price target for CCJ is $27.00 and the low price target for CCJ is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cameco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.40, Cameco has a forecasted upside of 31.5% from its current price of $17.04. Cameco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco has a dividend yield of 0.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cameco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Cameco will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.22% next year. This indicates that Cameco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

In the past three months, Cameco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cameco is held by insiders. 58.50% of the stock of Cameco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ



Earnings for Cameco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Cameco is -283.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cameco is -283.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cameco has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

