Nothing seems to bother Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Earnings results for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Casella Waste Systems last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm earned $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Casella Waste Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Casella Waste Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “778 2866”.

Analyst Opinion on Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Casella Waste Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.51%. The high price target for CWST is $77.00 and the low price target for CWST is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Casella Waste Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.40, Casella Waste Systems has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $64.83. Casella Waste Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Casella Waste Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

In the past three months, Casella Waste Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.04% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by insiders. 94.16% of the stock of Casella Waste Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST



Earnings for Casella Waste Systems are expected to grow by 23.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 34.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Casella Waste Systems is 34.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.24. Casella Waste Systems has a PEG Ratio of 11.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Casella Waste Systems has a P/B Ratio of 9.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

