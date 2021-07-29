, Will stock surge before Earnings results? CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Earnings results for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

CBRE Group last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. CBRE Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. CBRE Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721289#”.

Analyst Opinion on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBRE Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.53%. The high price target for CBRE is $112.00 and the low price target for CBRE is $54.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CBRE Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.60, CBRE Group has a forecasted downside of 12.5% from its current price of $91.00. CBRE Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group does not currently pay a dividend. CBRE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

In the past three months, CBRE Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $934,230.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by insiders. 93.94% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE



Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 12.44% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 36.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 36.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. CBRE Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CBRE Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here