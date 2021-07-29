Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Earnings results for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Century Communities last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities has generated $6.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Century Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Century Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720705”.

Analyst Opinion on Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.98%. The high price target for CCS is $105.00 and the low price target for CCS is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Century Communities does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Century Communities is 9.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Century Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.71% next year. This indicates that Century Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

In the past three months, Century Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,740,000.00 in company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Century Communities is held by insiders. 86.26% of the stock of Century Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS



Earnings for Century Communities are expected to grow by 10.20% in the coming year, from $11.57 to $12.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Century Communities is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. Century Communities has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

