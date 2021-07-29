Did they just beat EPS? Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Earnings results for Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Chunghwa Telecom last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Chunghwa Telecom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Chunghwa Telecom.

Dividend Strength: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chunghwa Telecom does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 76.03%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

In the past three months, Chunghwa Telecom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Chunghwa Telecom is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT



The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 27.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Chunghwa Telecom is 27.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Chunghwa Telecom has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

