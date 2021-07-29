Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Earnings results for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Cirrus Logic last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company earned $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Cirrus Logic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Cirrus Logic will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9238026”.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.67%. The high price target for CRUS is $115.00 and the low price target for CRUS is $80.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cirrus Logic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.57, Cirrus Logic has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $83.34. Cirrus Logic has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Cirrus Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Cirrus Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Cirrus Logic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,890,213.00 in company stock. Only 2.04% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by insiders. 85.21% of the stock of Cirrus Logic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cirrus Logic are expected to grow by 11.08% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 23.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Cirrus Logic is 23.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. Cirrus Logic has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cirrus Logic has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

