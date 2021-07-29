Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Earnings results for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Citrix Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Citrix Systems has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Citrix Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Citrix Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.99%. The high price target for CTXS is $205.00 and the low price target for CTXS is $143.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Citrix Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 1.29%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citrix Systems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citrix Systems is 35.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citrix Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.24% next year. This indicates that Citrix Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

In the past three months, Citrix Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,082,349.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by insiders. 90.11% of the stock of Citrix Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS



Earnings for Citrix Systems are expected to grow by 23.25% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 34.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Citrix Systems is 34.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. Citrix Systems has a PEG Ratio of 2.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Citrix Systems has a P/B Ratio of 125.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

