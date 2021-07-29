may delivered a positive earnings surprise Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Earnings results for Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Clarivate last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year. Clarivate has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Clarivate will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-371-0088 with passcode “10153162”.

Analyst Opinion on Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clarivate in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.61%. The high price target for CLVT is $36.00 and the low price target for CLVT is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Clarivate has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.75, Clarivate has a forecasted upside of 35.6% from its current price of $24.15. Clarivate has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate does not currently pay a dividend. Clarivate does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

In the past three months, Clarivate insiders have sold 56,850.46% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $500,362.00 in company stock and sold $284,958,454.00 in company stock. 21.95% of the stock of Clarivate is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.85% of the stock of Clarivate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT



Earnings for Clarivate are expected to grow by 20.55% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Clarivate is -185.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clarivate is -185.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clarivate has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

