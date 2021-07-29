Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Earnings results for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

CMS Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. CMS Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. CMS Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CMS Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.68%. The high price target for CMS is $73.00 and the low price target for CMS is $62.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CMS Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CMS Energy is 65.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CMS Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.00% next year. This indicates that CMS Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

In the past three months, CMS Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by insiders. 89.44% of the stock of CMS Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS



Earnings for CMS Energy are expected to grow by 2.84% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 20.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of CMS Energy is 20.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. CMS Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CMS Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

