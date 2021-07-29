Will stock surge before Earnings results? CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Earnings results for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

CNO Financial Group last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. CNO Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. CNO Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. CNO Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNO Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.22%. The high price target for CNO is $30.00 and the low price target for CNO is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CNO Financial Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, CNO Financial Group has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $22.82. CNO Financial Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CNO Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of CNO Financial Group is 20.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CNO Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.32% next year. This indicates that CNO Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

In the past three months, CNO Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,066,986.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by insiders. 97.20% of the stock of CNO Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO



Earnings for CNO Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.45% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 6.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of CNO Financial Group is 6.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. CNO Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

