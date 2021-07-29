Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Earnings results for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

CNX Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm earned $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. CNX Resources has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year. CNX Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. CNX Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNX Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.51%. The high price target for CNX is $20.00 and the low price target for CNX is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNX Resources has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources does not currently pay a dividend. CNX Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

In the past three months, CNX Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of CNX Resources is held by insiders. 90.81% of the stock of CNX Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX



Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 4.27% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of CNX Resources is -25.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CNX Resources is -25.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CNX Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.44. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CNX Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

