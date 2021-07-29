Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Earnings results for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Coeur Mining last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Coeur Mining has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.3. Coeur Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Coeur Mining will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “101 57 175”.

Analyst Opinion on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.84%. The high price target for CDE is $12.70 and the low price target for CDE is $8.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coeur Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.14, Coeur Mining has a forecasted upside of 36.8% from its current price of $7.41. Coeur Mining has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Coeur Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

In the past three months, Coeur Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by insiders. 60.45% of the stock of Coeur Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE



Earnings for Coeur Mining are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is 46.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Coeur Mining is 46.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 28.29. Coeur Mining has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

