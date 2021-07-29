Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Earnings results for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Colfax last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.3. Colfax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Colfax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Colfax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.66%. The high price target for CFX is $57.00 and the low price target for CFX is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Colfax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.44, Colfax has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $45.24. Colfax has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax does not currently pay a dividend. Colfax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

In the past three months, Colfax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,374,157.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of Colfax is held by insiders. 96.34% of the stock of Colfax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Colfax (NYSE:CFX



Earnings for Colfax are expected to grow by 15.81% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Colfax is 110.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Colfax is 110.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.24. Colfax has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Colfax has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here