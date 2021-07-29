Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Earnings results for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Comcast last issued its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company earned $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Its revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Comcast has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Comcast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Comcast will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “2883365”.

Analyst Opinion on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comcast in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.83%. The high price target for CMCSA is $75.00 and the low price target for CMCSA is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comcast has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comcast is 38.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comcast will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.74% next year. This indicates that Comcast will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

In the past three months, Comcast insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $39,636,593.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Comcast is held by insiders. 82.89% of the stock of Comcast is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA



Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 25.08% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 22.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Comcast is 22.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. Comcast has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Comcast has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

