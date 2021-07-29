Earnings and Growth Analysis : CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Earnings results for CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

CONMED last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.6. CONMED has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. CONMED will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7138188”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CONMED in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.78%. The high price target for CNMD is $175.00 and the low price target for CNMD is $92.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CONMED has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $137.40, CONMED has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $136.33. CONMED has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

CONMED has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CONMED does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CONMED is 36.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CONMED will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.33% next year. This indicates that CONMED will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, CONMED insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,247,998.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of CONMED is held by insiders.

Earnings for CONMED are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of CONMED is 349.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of CONMED is 349.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.50. CONMED has a PEG Ratio of 4.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CONMED has a P/B Ratio of 5.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

