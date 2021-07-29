Wall street estimates Earnings report CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

Earnings results for CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

CoreSite Realty last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty has generated $5.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.9. CoreSite Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. CoreSite Realty will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720612”.

Analyst Opinion on CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.98%. The high price target for COR is $157.00 and the low price target for COR is $115.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CoreSite Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CoreSite Realty is 95.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, CoreSite Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.10% in the coming year. This indicates that CoreSite Realty may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

In the past three months, CoreSite Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $726,969.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of CoreSite Realty is held by insiders. 92.29% of the stock of CoreSite Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR



Earnings for CoreSite Realty are expected to grow by 7.27% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $5.90 per share. The P/E ratio of CoreSite Realty is 69.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of CoreSite Realty is 69.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. CoreSite Realty has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CoreSite Realty has a P/B Ratio of 82.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

