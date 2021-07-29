Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Earnings results for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Cousins Properties last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.8. Cousins Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Cousins Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158383”.

Analyst Opinion on Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.94%. The high price target for CUZ is $42.00 and the low price target for CUZ is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cousins Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Cousins Properties has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $39.56. Cousins Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cousins Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cousins Properties is 44.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cousins Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.82% next year. This indicates that Cousins Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

In the past three months, Cousins Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by insiders. 94.84% of the stock of Cousins Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ



Earnings for Cousins Properties are expected to grow by 2.54% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 63.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Cousins Properties is 63.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Cousins Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cousins Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here