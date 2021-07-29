How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Earnings results for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $10.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.63.

Credit Acceptance last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company earned $451 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance has generated $38.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Credit Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Credit Acceptance will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $393.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.79%. The high price target for CACC is $450.00 and the low price target for CACC is $330.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. Credit Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

In the past three months, Credit Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,208,280.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by insiders. 69.09% of the stock of Credit Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC



Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to grow by 18.77% in the coming year, from $43.04 to $51.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Credit Acceptance is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Credit Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

