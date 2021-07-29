Earnings and Growth Analysis : Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Earnings results for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Credit Suisse Group last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Credit Suisse Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Credit Suisse Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 2:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Credit Suisse Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.62%. The high price target for CS is $10.15 and the low price target for CS is $9.89. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Credit Suisse Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Credit Suisse Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 7.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Credit Suisse Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.52% next year. This indicates that Credit Suisse Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

In the past three months, Credit Suisse Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.07% of the stock of Credit Suisse Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS



Earnings for Credit Suisse Group are expected to grow by 84.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 23.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Credit Suisse Group is 23.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Credit Suisse Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Credit Suisse Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

