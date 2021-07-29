Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Earnings results for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

CubeSmart last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. CubeSmart has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. CubeSmart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. CubeSmart will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158154”.

Analyst Opinion on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CubeSmart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.89%. The high price target for CUBE is $51.00 and the low price target for CUBE is $32.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CubeSmart has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.80, CubeSmart has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $49.09. CubeSmart has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CubeSmart has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CubeSmart is 79.07%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, CubeSmart will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.34% next year. This indicates that CubeSmart will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

In the past three months, CubeSmart insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,893,265.00 in company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of CubeSmart is held by insiders. 96.32% of the stock of CubeSmart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE



Earnings for CubeSmart are expected to grow by 3.65% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of CubeSmart is 56.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of CubeSmart is 56.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. CubeSmart has a PEG Ratio of 5.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CubeSmart has a P/B Ratio of 5.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

