Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Earnings results for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Cullen/Frost Bankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Cullen/Frost Bankers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “5893015”.

Analyst Opinion on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.00%. The high price target for CFR is $144.00 and the low price target for CFR is $71.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cullen/Frost Bankers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 77.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cullen/Frost Bankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.84% next year. This indicates that Cullen/Frost Bankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

In the past three months, Cullen/Frost Bankers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $368,400.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by insiders. 81.06% of the stock of Cullen/Frost Bankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR



Earnings for Cullen/Frost Bankers are expected to decrease by -15.24% in the coming year, from $6.43 to $5.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 17.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers is 17.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

