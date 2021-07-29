Nothing seems to bother CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Earnings results for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

CyrusOne last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.83. The company earned $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CyrusOne has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.2. CyrusOne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. CyrusOne will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158106”.

Analyst Opinion on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyrusOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.25%. The high price target for CONE is $92.00 and the low price target for CONE is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CyrusOne has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.27, CyrusOne has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $73.72. CyrusOne has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CyrusOne has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of CyrusOne is 52.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CyrusOne will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.69% next year. This indicates that CyrusOne will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

In the past three months, CyrusOne insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,129,650.00 in company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of CyrusOne is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE



Earnings for CyrusOne are expected to grow by 6.08% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $4.19 per share. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 199.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of CyrusOne is 199.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.19. CyrusOne has a PEG Ratio of 0.84. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CyrusOne has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

