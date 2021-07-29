Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Earnings results for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Deckers Outdoor last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business earned $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has generated $13.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. Deckers Outdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Deckers Outdoor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $376.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.86%. The high price target for DECK is $447.00 and the low price target for DECK is $250.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Deckers Outdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $376.71, Deckers Outdoor has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $404.45. Deckers Outdoor has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor does not currently pay a dividend. Deckers Outdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

In the past three months, Deckers Outdoor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,226,393.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by insiders. 96.56% of the stock of Deckers Outdoor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK



Earnings for Deckers Outdoor are expected to grow by 17.03% in the coming year, from $15.03 to $17.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 30.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Deckers Outdoor is 30.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. Deckers Outdoor has a P/B Ratio of 7.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here