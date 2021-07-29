How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Earnings results for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

DexCom last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.2. DexCom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. DexCom will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DexCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $463.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.70%. The high price target for DXCM is $525.00 and the low price target for DXCM is $380.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DexCom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $465.60, DexCom has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $459.92. DexCom has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom does not currently pay a dividend. DexCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

In the past three months, DexCom insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,226,014.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of DexCom is held by insiders. 93.48% of the stock of DexCom is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM



Earnings for DexCom are expected to grow by 51.39% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 90.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of DexCom is 90.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. DexCom has a P/B Ratio of 24.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

