Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Earnings results for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Dolby Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Dolby Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Dolby Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “571517”.

Analyst Opinion on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dolby Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.98%. The high price target for DLB is $89.00 and the low price target for DLB is $83.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dolby Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.00, Dolby Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $95.53. Dolby Laboratories has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dolby Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 38.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dolby Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.59% next year. This indicates that Dolby Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

In the past three months, Dolby Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,849,313.00 in company stock. 37.30% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.49% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB



Earnings for Dolby Laboratories are expected to grow by 17.28% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 32.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 32.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. Dolby Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 2.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dolby Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here