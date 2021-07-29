Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Earnings results for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

DoubleVerify last released its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. DoubleVerify has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. DoubleVerify has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. DoubleVerify will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DoubleVerify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.63%. The high price target for DV is $47.00 and the low price target for DV is $30.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DoubleVerify has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.50, DoubleVerify has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $34.80. DoubleVerify has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify does not currently pay a dividend. DoubleVerify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

In the past three months, DoubleVerify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV



Earnings for DoubleVerify are expected to grow by 70.83% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.41 per share.

More latest stories: here