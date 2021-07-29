thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Earnings results for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Driven Brands last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Its revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.0. Driven Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Driven Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Driven Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.87%. The high price target for DRVN is $42.00 and the low price target for DRVN is $32.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Driven Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Driven Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Driven Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Driven Brands is held by insiders.

Earnings for Driven Brands are expected to grow by 15.63% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 74.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Driven Brands is 74.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.91. Driven Brands has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

