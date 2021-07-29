Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Earnings results for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Eagle Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business earned $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eagle Materials has generated $6.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Eagle Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Eagle Materials will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.53%. The high price target for EXP is $170.00 and the low price target for EXP is $105.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.29, Eagle Materials has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $133.55. Eagle Materials has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eagle Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eagle Materials is 14.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eagle Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.22% next year. This indicates that Eagle Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

In the past three months, Eagle Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,297,968.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by insiders. 94.68% of the stock of Eagle Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP



Earnings for Eagle Materials are expected to grow by 15.19% in the coming year, from $8.49 to $9.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Eagle Materials is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.67. Eagle Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

