Earnings : What to expect Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Earnings results for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2.

Eastern Bankshares last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. Eastern Bankshares has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Eastern Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Eastern Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.86%. The high price target for EBC is $19.00 and the low price target for EBC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eastern Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Eastern Bankshares is 54.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eastern Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.00% next year. This indicates that Eastern Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

In the past three months, Eastern Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Eastern Bankshares is held by insiders. 49.55% of the stock of Eastern Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC



Earnings for Eastern Bankshares are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Eastern Bankshares is 31.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Eastern Bankshares is 31.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Eastern Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

