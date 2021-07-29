How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Earnings results for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Edison International last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Edison International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Edison International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3395 with passcode “3754”.

Analyst Opinion on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edison International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.56%. The high price target for EIX is $77.00 and the low price target for EIX is $59.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edison International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.50, Edison International has a forecasted upside of 20.6% from its current price of $56.82. Edison International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Edison International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Edison International is 58.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edison International will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.38% next year. This indicates that Edison International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

In the past three months, Edison International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Edison International is held by insiders. 86.96% of the stock of Edison International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edison International (NYSE:EIX



Earnings for Edison International are expected to grow by 3.98% in the coming year, from $4.52 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 26.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 26.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Edison International has a PEG Ratio of 3.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edison International has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

