Nothing seems to bother Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Earnings results for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Element Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Element Solutions has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.1. Element Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Element Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Element Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.16%. The high price target for ESI is $29.00 and the low price target for ESI is $2.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Element Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.90, Element Solutions has a forecasted downside of 40.2% from its current price of $23.23. Element Solutions has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Element Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Element Solutions is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Element Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.89% next year. This indicates that Element Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

In the past three months, Element Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by insiders. 89.75% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI



Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 38.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 38.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.35. Element Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Element Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here