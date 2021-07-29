Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Earnings results for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

EMCOR Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group has generated $6.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. EMCOR Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. EMCOR Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EMCOR Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.08%. The high price target for EME is $102.00 and the low price target for EME is $90.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EMCOR Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, EMCOR Group has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $123.20. EMCOR Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EMCOR Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EMCOR Group is 8.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EMCOR Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.12% next year. This indicates that EMCOR Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

In the past three months, EMCOR Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by insiders. 93.93% of the stock of EMCOR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME



Earnings for EMCOR Group are expected to grow by 8.47% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.30 per share. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 47.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of EMCOR Group is 47.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. EMCOR Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

