worth buying post Earnings results? Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Earnings results for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.98.

Emergent BioSolutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $7.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Emergent BioSolutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Emergent BioSolutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.10%. The high price target for EBS is $120.00 and the low price target for EBS is $64.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions does not currently pay a dividend. Emergent BioSolutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

In the past three months, Emergent BioSolutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $177,291.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of Emergent BioSolutions is held by insiders. 82.56% of the stock of Emergent BioSolutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS



Earnings for Emergent BioSolutions are expected to decrease by -52.20% in the coming year, from $8.41 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 9.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Emergent BioSolutions is 9.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.30. Emergent BioSolutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

