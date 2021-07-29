Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Earnings results for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Empire State Realty Trust last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Empire State Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Empire State Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721079”.

Analyst Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.85%. The high price target for ESRT is $16.00 and the low price target for ESRT is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Empire State Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.80, Empire State Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $11.70. Empire State Realty Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 1.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Empire State Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is 22.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Empire State Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.50% next year. This indicates that Empire State Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

In the past three months, Empire State Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by insiders. 78.27% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT



Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is -83.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is -83.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Empire State Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Empire State Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

