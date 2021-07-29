may delivered a positive earnings surprise EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Earnings results for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

EQT last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. EQT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. EQT will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EQT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.13%. The high price target for EQT is $33.00 and the low price target for EQT is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EQT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.79, EQT has a forecasted upside of 12.1% from its current price of $20.32. EQT has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT does not currently pay a dividend. EQT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

In the past three months, EQT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of EQT is held by insiders. 97.64% of the stock of EQT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EQT (NYSE:EQT



Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 70.73% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of EQT is -6.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EQT is -6.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EQT has a PEG Ratio of 1.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EQT has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here