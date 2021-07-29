Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Earnings results for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Equity Commonwealth last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business earned $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Its revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Commonwealth has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.3. Equity Commonwealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Equity Commonwealth will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.65%. The high price target for EQC is $29.00 and the low price target for EQC is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equity Commonwealth has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Equity Commonwealth has a forecasted upside of 8.7% from its current price of $26.69. Equity Commonwealth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth does not currently pay a dividend. Equity Commonwealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

In the past three months, Equity Commonwealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by insiders. 93.17% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC



The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is 381.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is 381.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Equity Commonwealth has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

