Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Earnings results for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Erie Indemnity last released its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business earned $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Erie Indemnity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Erie Indemnity will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Erie Indemnity.

Dividend Strength: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Erie Indemnity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Erie Indemnity is 73.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Erie Indemnity will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.40% next year. This indicates that Erie Indemnity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

In the past three months, Erie Indemnity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.81% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.56% of the stock of Erie Indemnity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE



Earnings for Erie Indemnity are expected to grow by 8.76% in the coming year, from $5.82 to $6.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 31.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Erie Indemnity is 31.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Erie Indemnity has a P/B Ratio of 7.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here